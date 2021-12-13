Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives $19.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

