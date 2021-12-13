Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Amundi acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 265,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

TROW traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.58. 7,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,316. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average of $205.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

