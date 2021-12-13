Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Buys 60,800 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,070. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.