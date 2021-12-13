Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 131,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $520,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.97. 36,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.65.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

