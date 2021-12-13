Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT Lowered to 211.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 221.00 to 211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 190.00 to 149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

