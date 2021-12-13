adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 660.0% in November

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get adidas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.50.

adidas stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.72. The stock had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,080. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. adidas has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.35.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.