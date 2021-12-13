Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,387 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $659.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $639.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

