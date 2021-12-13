Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $16.02 on Monday, reaching $670.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,957. The firm has a market cap of $319.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

