AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.49. AEA-Bridges Impact shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 186,955 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

