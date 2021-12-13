Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Affimed stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $578.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.60. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 31.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

