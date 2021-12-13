agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for agilon health and Convey Holding Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00 Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 69.41%. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus price target of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 123.80%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than agilon health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares agilon health and Convey Holding Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 7.39 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 1.72 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Convey Holding Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24% Convey Holding Parent -0.70% 2.01% 1.19%

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats agilon health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

