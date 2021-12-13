AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AIKI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. 11,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.42. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.