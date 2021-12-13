Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

ALBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 4,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.42. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.