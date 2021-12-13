Alethea Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 240.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

