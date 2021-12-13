Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,256 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $114.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

