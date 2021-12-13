Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $938,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Fastenal makes up about 0.8% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,120 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.