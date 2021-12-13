Alethea Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of HON opened at $209.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.