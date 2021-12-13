Allbirds Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 13th (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds’ (NASDAQ:BIRD) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. Allbirds had issued 20,192,307 shares in its IPO on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $302,884,605 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $13.96 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

