Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Alleghany by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alleghany by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Alleghany by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y opened at $675.80 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $563.47 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $668.94 and a 200-day moving average of $668.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.