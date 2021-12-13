ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Raised to $63.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.75.

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 387.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ALLETE by 21.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

