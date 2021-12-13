AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE AB traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 5,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,676. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 128,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

