Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,540,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 304,009 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,298. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.