Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,540,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 304,009 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,298. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

