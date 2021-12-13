Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

