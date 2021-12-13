AllSafe One Day Volume Reaches $290.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $143,176.71 and approximately $290.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00030749 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

