Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of MamaMancini’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.42. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

