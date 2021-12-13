Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,973.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,888.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,755.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

