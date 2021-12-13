Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases $4,399,999.80 in Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 7,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,399,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AEI stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Alset EHome International Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 282.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

