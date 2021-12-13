Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 426.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

