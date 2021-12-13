Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $1,739,880.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $207.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

