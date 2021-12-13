Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Ameresco worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,541,000 after buying an additional 72,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE AMRC opened at $81.46 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,238 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.