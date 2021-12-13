American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $95,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $176.14 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.