AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $142.75 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

