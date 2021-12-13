Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 138,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

AMRX opened at $4.04 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

