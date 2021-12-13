Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 563543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,849.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 474,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 450,400 shares during the period. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

