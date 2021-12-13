Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $212.76 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001877 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 290,592,997 coins and its circulating supply is 244,226,414 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

