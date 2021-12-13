Analysts Anticipate Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. 225,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

