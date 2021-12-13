Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

EVOP opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.61. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.