Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAL opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

