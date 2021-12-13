Analysts Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.28 Million

Analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will announce $144.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ironSource.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IS stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,166. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

