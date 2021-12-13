Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce sales of $20.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

In related news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,500 in the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 578,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,833,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 408,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,533. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

