Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.47). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,786 shares of company stock worth $26,591,393. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSH traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.58. 1,513,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,654. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

