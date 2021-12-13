Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. TEGNA reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $7,846,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TEGNA by 44.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $19.52 on Friday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

