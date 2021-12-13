Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.90. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

