Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. 2,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,912,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,069,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 131.2% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

