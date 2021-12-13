Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Barclays lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.77.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $7.62 on Monday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 154,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

