Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $3.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43. General Dynamics posted earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $204.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

