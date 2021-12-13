Analysts Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.21 Million

Analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post $229.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.47 million. Groupon reported sales of $343.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $968.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $966.42 million to $969.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $988.85 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $660.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Groupon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Groupon by 122.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

