Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Truist dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,993 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $15,528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 78,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,540. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

