Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce $87.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.30 million and the highest is $89.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $83.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $341.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $344.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $364.57 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $385.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 188,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,820. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

