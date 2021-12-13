Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report issued on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CMTL opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.56 million, a P/E ratio of 490.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

